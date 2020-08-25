On August 22, 2020, Edward A. Cyncoski Jr., beloved husband to Amanda Cyncoski; devoted father to Dawn Gable (Mark), Heather M. Thomas (Terry), Staci Reynolds (Brett), and Heather N. Thomas (Aaron). Edward is also survived by many loving siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.