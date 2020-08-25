1/
Edward Cyncoski Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 22, 2020, Edward A. Cyncoski Jr., beloved husband to Amanda Cyncoski; devoted father to Dawn Gable (Mark), Heather M. Thomas (Terry), Staci Reynolds (Brett), and Heather N. Thomas (Aaron). Edward is also survived by many loving siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved