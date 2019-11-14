Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church (Fullerton)
On November 13, 2019, Edward D. Bondura, U. S. Marine Corps Veteran; beloved husband of Mary C. Bondura (nee Palumbo); devoted father of Mary Katherine Bondura, Stephen Edward Bondura and wife Jill, Stephanie Ann Ziesing and husband Rolf, and David Andrew Bondura and wife Kathleen; loving grandfather of Ryan E., Christopher S., Ian J. and Evan Q. Bondura, Alexandra M., Gordon E., and Zachary F. Ziesing, Nicholas W., Kyler D. and McKenna S. Bondura and the late Gretchen M. Ziesing; dear brother of Dorothy Troch, Clara Lomonico, George and Franklyn Bondura, Marieann Alevato and the late Andrew, John, Joseph, Raymond and Michael Bondura.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St, Suite 225, Arlington VA 22203 or Seasons Hospice @ Franklin Square Hospital, 9000 Franklin Square Dr., Baltimore MD 21237. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
