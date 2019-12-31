Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Edward Donald BAFFORD Sr.

Edward Donald BAFFORD Sr. Notice
On December 25, 2019, Edward Donald Bafford, Sr., beloved husband of Angela Raum Bafford, devoted father of Edward Donald Bafford, Jr. and Laura Bafford Leslie. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 greatgrandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or Smile Train, my.smiletrain.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
