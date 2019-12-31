|
On December 25, 2019, Edward Donald Bafford, Sr., beloved husband of Angela Raum Bafford, devoted father of Edward Donald Bafford, Jr. and Laura Bafford Leslie. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 greatgrandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or Smile Train, my.smiletrain.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019