Edward Dorsey Crocker, age 89, of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully in his home on February 26, 2019. Dorsey was born in Baltimore, MD, on November 28, 1929 to Henry Trew and Berthenia Stansbury Pue Crocker and was raised at Woodview, the Crocker home, outside of Bel Air. For 61 years he was the beloved husband of Janet Silver Crocker. He was a loving father of five children, Philip Crocker and wife Kay, Jenny Crocker, Cary Crocker and wife Mollie, Bevan Crocker and Mary Crocker, and seven grandchildren Emlen Crocker, Lucas Crocker, Taylor Quarles, Andrew Quarles, Katie Crocker, Caroline Crocker and Dorsey Crocker. He attended high school at Christ School in Ashville, NC and graduated from Hampden Sydney College in 1958 with a degree in History. His innate design and artistic abilities were a perfect talent for his career in planning, design and commercial real estate in Maryland and Virginia. Dorsey began his career with the Rouse Company in the early concept stage of Columbia and the New Town Movement. He later moved to Northern Virginia to continue his career with the creation of Reston, Virginia. He was an early associate with Long and Foster and ultimately joined the Henry A Long Companies in Northern Virginia in designing and developing Westfields. In 1989 he and Janet moved back to a Vignon, his wife's family home near Darlington, MD where he continued his work with the Long Companies, gardened, painted, and thoroughly enjoyed life with his wife, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation either online or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. A celebration of his life will be held this summer at Vignon for family and friends. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019