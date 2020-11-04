Edward Francis Wasco of Aberdeen, husband and father went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 30, 2020. Edward was born on October 4, 1935 in Stamford CT to Clara Fe and Joseph Wasco. He entered the United States Marine Corp on December 18, 1953, completed basic training at MCRD Parris Island, SC and served in the Korean War. On June 1st, 1957 he married Mary Finn and was bonded in matrimony for 58 years. Ed spent the better part of his life working in retail for Ames Department Store. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards and loved taking long walks. He is survived by his daughter Margaret Combs and son-in-law Dave of Aberdeen, sons Ed and daughter-in-law Kathleen of Albany, OR and Tom and daughter-in-law Vicki of Rome NY. He was the proud grandfather to 5 grandchildren – Kayla, Nicole, Hannah, Christopher and David and 2 great grandchildren – Teddy and Danny. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary, his parents, 3 brothers, John, Robert and Tom (Scanlon) and 2 sisters, Mary (Hewitt) and Nancy (Woolcott)
At the family's request the service will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com