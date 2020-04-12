|
Edward Franey Jr., 97, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at his home in Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD. He was born May 29, 1922 in Baltimore where he lived for much of his life. Prior to moving to Charlestown he lived in Salisbury, MD for 9 years and Ellicott City, MD for 37 years. He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years, Janet Hahn Franey, by six sisters, three brothers, one grandchild and one great-grandchild. He leaves behind three daughters: Barbara Crawford (Mark), Joyce Nolan (John), Dorothy Bauman (Dan), and a son Scott (Pam), eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and too many nieces and nephews to count. He doted on his family, and without missing a beat, assumed the task of sending birthday cards after Janet passed away.
Ed was a proud graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and a veteran of WW II, serving in the 104th Infantry Division-Timberwolves. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was one of the first US soldiers to liberate the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp near Nordhausen, Germany, images of which had a profound impact on his life. For his participation in the liberation of France, in December, 2014 he was awarded the Knight of Legion of Honor medal at a ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington DC.
A member of Glen Mar United Methodist Church for 56 years, Ed served as Financial Secretary, and as trustee. Upon his retirement in 1981 after a 42 year career with C&P Telephone Company, Ed volunteered for 33 years at the Christian Services of Howard County Thrift Shop in Ellicott City now operated by the Salvation Army.
Ed never heard a joke he wouldn't repeat or saw a hat he wouldn't wear. His pearls of wisdom, which came to be known as "Ed-isms" are being passed down to future generations. He will be greatly missed.
Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Glen Mar United Methodist Church Capital Fund or to the Salvation Army. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020