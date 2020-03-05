|
On March 3, 2020, Edward George Hoeck, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Scottie" (nee Gall) Hoeck; devoted father of Marjory I. Zeiler (Mike), Barbara M. Wright (Rich), Sheila L. Capizzi (Chris), and Susan M. Mules (Mark); dear grandfather of James (Liz), Kevin, Lauren (Matt), Kristy (Frank), Jeni (Joe), Mark, and Katie; dear great grandfather of Tommy and Jackson.
Services private. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stella Maris Inc., PO Box 62127, Baltimore, MD 21298-8650 or at stellamaris.org/giving.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020