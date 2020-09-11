1/
Edward G. Kief
On September 8th 2020; Edward G. Kief, of Baltimore; devoted husband of the late Marie Kief (Nee Nowacki); loving father of Holly C. Isaacs and husband Steve Isaacs; dear grandfather of Josh Isaacs and the late son Edward A. Kief and surviving wife Dale Kief, grandfather of Eric Kief, Kimberly Redding, Sean Kief, Nicholas Kief and great-grandfather of 11 children; cherished brother of Maurice "Murf" Kief and Francis "Fran" Kief; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Edward to Fisher House Foundation, Hope for the Warriors or National Military Family Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
