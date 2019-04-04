|
On April 2, 2019 Edward G. "Eddie" McCammon passed away. He was the beloved son of the late David and Ruth McCammon; dear brother of David A. McCammon and Gary R. McCammon, Sr. and his wife Carolyn; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Edward was a US Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday from 5-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Perry Point VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services (135), Perry Point, MD 21902 (Please include in memo Hospice Account 1053 in memory of Edward McCammon). Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 4, 2019