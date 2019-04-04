Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
Edward McCammon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McCammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. McCammon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edward G. McCammon Notice
On April 2, 2019 Edward G. "Eddie" McCammon passed away. He was the beloved son of the late David and Ruth McCammon; dear brother of David A. McCammon and Gary R. McCammon, Sr. and his wife Carolyn; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Edward was a US Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday from 5-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Perry Point VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services (135), Perry Point, MD 21902 (Please include in memo Hospice Account 1053 in memory of Edward McCammon). Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now