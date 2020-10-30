1/1
Edward George Ward
Edward George Ward, age 93, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 25, 2020. Edward is survived by his son William P. Ward and his wife, Linda and daughter Patricia M. Kapelanczyk and her husband Mark; four grandchildren, Matthew and Patrick Kapelanczyk, Michael Ward and Jill Huber; six great-grandchildren, Daniel, Michael and Jack Huber, Evelyn and Mason Kapelanczyk and Violet Ward. He is also survived by his sister Catherine Cosgrove and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George Ambrose and Marie Catherine (Jaecksch) Ward, Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Mary (McKenna) Ward and his brothers, Francis X., Paul and Joseph Ward, and his sister Mary Theresa Collison.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 2 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 11 am. Interment will be private. Those who desire may send contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
McComas Funeral Home
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
