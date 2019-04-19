Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Gordon Miller

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edward Gordon Miller Notice
Edward Gordon Miller, age 82, of Joppa, MD passed away on April 17, 2019 at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Augustis and Margaret (Czchinski) Miller. Mr. Miller owned the Gunpowder Cove Mobil gas station in Joppatowne for 21 years.Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Thomas-Miller; sons, Edward L. Miller of Bel Air and David L. Miller of Joppa; grandsons, Zachery Miller and Nicholas Miller; and nieces, nephews and friends.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Melinda L. Miller.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm and Wednesday, April 24 from 9-11 am at the funeral home. Services will be held on Wednesday at 12 pm at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection Cemetery.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now