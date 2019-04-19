Edward Gordon Miller, age 82, of Joppa, MD passed away on April 17, 2019 at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Augustis and Margaret (Czchinski) Miller. Mr. Miller owned the Gunpowder Cove Mobil gas station in Joppatowne for 21 years.Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Thomas-Miller; sons, Edward L. Miller of Bel Air and David L. Miller of Joppa; grandsons, Zachery Miller and Nicholas Miller; and nieces, nephews and friends.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Melinda L. Miller.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm and Wednesday, April 24 from 9-11 am at the funeral home. Services will be held on Wednesday at 12 pm at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection Cemetery.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary