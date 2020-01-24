|
Edward H. Kappel, age 85, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 21, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Herman Conrad and Margaret Christine (Hucke) Kappel and husband of Roberta (Cruickshanks) Kappel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the Deputy Director of Finance for Baltimore City and was a key contributor in helping liquidate state-controlled savings and loan assets. He also worked for Schafer Paff Cigar Company and Carling Brewery. He signed a professional baseball contract and was invited to the Baltimore Orioles spring training in 1958. He was a past Treasurer at Grandview Christian Church. Edward was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan, who also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He kept tropical fish and loved animals. Edward enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, golfing, stock car racing, electric trains, and spending winter vacations in Florida with his wife and friends.
In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by son, Stephen Kappel of Jarrettsville and his wife, Marty; daughter, Susan Moeser (nee Kappel) and her husband, Tim; sister, Margaret Seiler; and four grandchildren, Zachary Moeser, Rebecca Kappel, Ian Moeser, and Andrew Kappel.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, Maryland on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm and at Grandview Christian Church, Fallston, Maryland on Monday, January 27 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the church. Burial will take place in Parkwood Cemetery & Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grandview Christian Church, 2022 Fallston Road, P. O. Box 358, Fallston, MD 21047 in memory of Edward. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020