Edward H. Kappel, age 85, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 21, 2020. Edward was the loving husband of Roberta (Cruickshanks) Kappel; devoted father of Stephen Kappel and his wife, Marty and Susan Moeser and her husband, Tim; beloved brother of Margaret Seiler; also survived by four loving grandchildren, Zachary and Ian Moeser and Rebecca and Andrew Kappel. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, Maryland on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm and at Grandview Christian Church, Fallston, Maryland on Monday, January 27 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the church. Burial will take place in Parkwood Cemetery & Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grandview Christian Church, 2022 Fallston Road, P.O. Box 358, Fallston, MD 21047.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020