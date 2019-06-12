|
Edward Howard Schaffer, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 61. He is survived by his loving wife, Robyn Schaffer (nee Kundin), daughter, Anne Schaffer, stepsons, Yossi Kuttler and Gil Kuttler, siblings, Brian (Jane) Schaffer, Scott (Wendy) Schaffer, and Randi (Tim) Hennigar, and his mother, Ruth Schaffer. Mr. Schaffer was predeceased by his father, the late Albert Schaffer.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, June 12, at 3 pm. Interment Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, 600 Reisterstown Road, Suite 508, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Avenue Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Avenue, Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7507 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, with Mincha/Maariv at 8:15pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Monday, Shacharit at 7am on Thursday, Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, and 8:30am on Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019