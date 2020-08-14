1/1
Edward Hyram Roberts
Edward Hyram Roberts, age 90, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on August 2, 2020. Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Edward H. Roberts and Edna Brown Roberts, he was the husband of JoAnn Macdonald, father of Edward G. Roberts (Kimberly), Scott B. Roberts (Wendy), and Leland M. Roberts (Wendy-Gwynn). Grandfather of Jillian Roberts (Michael Baranoski), Hollin Van Buren (Daniel), Miller Roberts, and Emma Roberts. He is also survived by the Harkins, Grier, and Roberts's nieces and nephews, the Macdonald families, and many friends.

He served in the US Navy ROTC while a student at the University of Alabama. After receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in August 1951, he joined the US Army and was part of the Development & Proof Services (D&PS), the forerunner of MTD and ATC at APG. His career after the tour with the Army included the Chrysler Corporation and later, in 1960, he came back to D&PS as a civilian Mechanical Engineer. He had married Alice Jean Harkins of Forest Hill in 1958 who passed away in 1987.

Edward was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County for 22 years. Donations may be made in honor of Edward Hyram Roberts either to the church, P.O. Box 535, Churchville MD 21028 or to the University of Alabama, P.O. Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487, Attn: Advancement Office School of Engineering Scholarship or online at: give.ua.edu

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on the Guest Book at mccomasfuneralhome.com


Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
