On April 22nd 2020; Edward J. Goodman, Jr., of Parkville; loving husband of Nina Goodman and the late Margaret (nee Horner) Goodman; devoted father of Karen L. Arnold and her husband Robert, Stephen B. Goodman and his wife Tanya; cherished step-father of Jim, Ross and Kimberly Harpold; Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and step grandchildren; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Edward's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
