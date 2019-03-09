|
On March 6, 2019, Edward J. Kennedy III, age 83, of Churchville, MD passed away. Beloved husband of Alma E. Kennedy; devoted father of Kimberly (James) Kennedy Vaughn, Elizabeth (Edward D.) Kennedy Yoakum, K. Kelly (Leonard W.) Kennedy-Bollinger, Barbara (Keith) Kennedy-Kosick, and Karen (Brett) J. Kennedy-Butler. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was predeceased by sister Carol Ann Kennedy Mullan. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family-owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD, with Fr. Marc Lanoue officiating. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101 or Loyola High School, 500 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019