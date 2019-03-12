Edward J. Kennedy, III, age 83, of Churchville, MD passed away on March 6, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in North Tonawanda, NY, he was the son of Edward John and Clementine Elizabeth (Cramer) Kennedy and husband of Alma E. (Bromwell) Kennedy. Edward attended St. Mary's of Govans Elementary School in Baltimore, MD, and graduated from Loyola High School and Loyola College. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Edward was a self-employed insurance agent and financial and estate planner for 60 years and was an agent with Northwestern Mutual along with other insurance companies. Ed loved his career and took pride in his work. He was an active member and an usher at St. Ignatius for many years. He was a past member of Lynx Motorcycle Club and enjoyed riding with his wife during their younger years. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, bike riding and playing cards. He also enjoyed going out to eat, his favorite restaurant was Looney's. Edward enjoyed going to the beach with friends, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Mr. Kennedy is survived by five daughters, Kimberly (James W.) Kennedy Vaughn of Darlington, Elizabeth (Edward D.) Kennedy Yoakum of Bel Air, K. Kelly (Leonard W.) Kennedy-Bollinger of Bel Air, Barbara (Keith T.) Kennedy-Kosick of Bel Air, and Karen J. (Brett M.) Kennedy-Butler of Bel Air; grandchildren, Lee and Kelly Vaughn, Carly (Jake) Hilton, Kyle, Luke, and Matthew Bollinger, Bridgette Jester, Matilda, Helen, and Lillian Kennedy-Butler, Brett and Samuel Butler; and great grandchildren, Victoria and Jennifer Yoakum and Charlotte Hilton.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ann Kennedy Mullan.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD, with Fr. Marc Lanoue officiating. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may send contributions to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101 or Loyola High School, 500 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 212304.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary