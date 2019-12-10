|
On December 8, 2019 Reverend Edward J. Mullowney, S.S.J. beloved son of the late Anna V. (nee Brady) and Edward J. Mullowney, was a dear brother of the late Richard Mullowney and Mary Mullowney. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Caroline and Oliver Streets, on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment New Cathedral cemetery, Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Society of The Sacred Heart P.O. Box 65010, Baltimore, MD 21209. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019