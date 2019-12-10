Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Caroline and Oliver Streets
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mullowney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Edward J. Mullowney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Edward J. Mullowney Notice
On December 8, 2019 Reverend Edward J. Mullowney, S.S.J. beloved son of the late Anna V. (nee Brady) and Edward J. Mullowney, was a dear brother of the late Richard Mullowney and Mary Mullowney. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Caroline and Oliver Streets, on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment New Cathedral cemetery, Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Society of The Sacred Heart P.O. Box 65010, Baltimore, MD 21209. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -