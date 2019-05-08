Home

Edward J. Van de Castle Jr. Notice
On May 6, 2019, Edward J. Van de Castle, Jr., beloved husband of Sandra L. (nee Kinnear), devoted father of Anne M. May and Edward J. Van de Castle, III.Loving brother of Gus, Ray(Debbie), Ginna Cohen (Rob),Stephen (Mary Jane), Peter(Barbara), and Andrew (Rachel). Preceded in death by hisparents, Edward J., Sr. and V. Blanche Van de Castle and infant sister Margaret Ann.Loving "Pop" to Caroline Rose May and Laura Lee and Eva Jordin Van de Castle.Loving father-in-law of James G. May and brother-in-law of Cliff and Cathy Meyers.In accordance with his wishes, Ed's remains were cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019
