Edward James Styers
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Edward James Styers, Jr. (Jim), died at BW Medical Center in Glen Burnie at age 86 from complications of Covid-19. Jim was born on September 30, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, to Edward and Beulah (Resh) Styers. He received his high school diploma from the Boy's Latin in Baltimore in 1951. Jim served in the Army from 1954-1956. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany serving as a Morse Code Operator. He was a retired state roads inspector for the Maryland Highway Administration. Jim loved his lifelong home on the Magothy River in Severna Park, MD. He was a talented musician playing both the violin and piano and loved 1920's jazz. Jim was preceded in death by his both parents and his stepmother, Mae Resh Styers. A private service will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later. He is survived by many younger cousins and longtime friends. Arrangements are being made by MacNabb Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore Office, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227, or online at mdfoodbank.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved