On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Edward James Styers, Jr. (Jim), died at BW Medical Center in Glen Burnie at age 86 from complications of Covid-19. Jim was born on September 30, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, to Edward and Beulah (Resh) Styers. He received his high school diploma from the Boy's Latin in Baltimore in 1951. Jim served in the Army from 1954-1956. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany serving as a Morse Code Operator. He was a retired state roads inspector for the Maryland Highway Administration. Jim loved his lifelong home on the Magothy River in Severna Park, MD. He was a talented musician playing both the violin and piano and loved 1920's jazz. Jim was preceded in death by his both parents and his stepmother, Mae Resh Styers. A private service will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later. He is survived by many younger cousins and longtime friends. Arrangements are being made by MacNabb Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore Office, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227, or online at mdfoodbank.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.