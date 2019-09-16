|
|
Loving and devoted husband, father, son and Grandfather (Pops), Eddie passed away August 9, 2019, in Kauai, Hawaii surrounded by his family. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 4, 1959, to Edward and Jean Derengowski, Eddie grew up in a loving home and also spent much relished time with his grandmother, aunt and cousins.
Eddie's eclectic love for music was developed at an early age and it grew to be a life long passion. He talked music; past, present and trending, with his children, friends and strangers, who would quickly become new friends. Eddie played the guitar, keyboard and piano and passed on his love of music to his children. He also appreciated artwork and enjoyed his ceramics class at Rutgers and from there his appreciation of art grew. He enjoyed going to museums and galleries along with sketching and painting.
Eddie attended St. Bernadette's Elementary School and attended Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, NY from 1973-1977. He began Rutgers University in 1977 and graduated in 1981. At Rutgers he served on the Concert Board where he continued to cultivate his knowledge and love of music. Eddie earned his MBA at Pepperdine University in Irvine, California. He was an avid reader and life long learner; intrigued by world news, learning about all cultures, geography, history, music and art.
Eddie was a Senior Account Executive at Altec Capital, where he worked for over 20 years. He was committed to his company, his work associates and his clients, many becoming dear friends. He was one of the original hires at Altec Capital, a team that grew from 5 to 75 employees. Eddie is remembered as a wise and knowledgeable man by his clients and associates, but more importantly, as both loving and well loved man, who with a kind heart, cherished his relationships.
During the two years Eddie bravely and gracefully battled 4th stage cancer, he worked full time at Altec Capital and was a volunteer helping to support the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, as a Baltimore Symphony Associate, where he joyfully herded the kids from their busses or escorted those in wheelchairs. He thoroughly enjoyed witnessing the awe and wonder on the children's faces as the symphony played.
"Eddie is a good friend," "Like a brother," "the brother I never had." were sentiments shared by so many during Eddie's journey with cancer. And he always treasured his friendships, new and old. Eddie was a family man and derived great joy from being around," The Whole Gang!" Which meant, the entire family was home. He loved his children, and was a very proud father and grandfather. On Saturday mornings he loved nothing more than taking long walks with the family and the dogs. That is why when he had 4th stage cancer and the doctors warned he did not have much time, he was determined to have one more very special family vacation.
Mahalo Eddie, we love you.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Linda Derengowski; his mother, Mrs. Jean Derengowski; daughter and son-in-law, Nicholette and Mike Dunleavy; Sons, EJ Derengowski and Anthony Letersky; and grandaughter, Lola Jean Dunleavy. Predeceased by his loving father, Edward John Derengowski,Sr.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 16, 2019