On December 2, 2019 Edward John Huber, Jr. of Elkridge, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 90. Edward was the beloved husband of Jackie Huber and the late Alice May Huber; devoted father of Theresa Pfister (Steven), Darla Sando (Bruce) and the late Edward John Huber, III; cherished grandfather of Steven Edward and Daniel Edward Pfister and Pop Pop to Jake; dear brother of the late Mary Jane Fetty.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, Maryland 21075 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00pm and 7:00 to 9:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, 5976 Old Washington Road, Elkridge, Maryland on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment Baltimore National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Augustine Church or Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019