Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Road
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Schultz Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Joseph Schultz Jr. Notice
On September 25, 2019, Edward Joseph Schultz, Jr. beloved husband of Louisa Lea Schultz (Nee Winter); devoted father of Edith Lynn Hooke and her husband Donovan, Edward Joseph Schultz, III. And his wife Deborah, Timothy Andrew Schultz, Sr. and his wife Nikki; loving grandfather of Rachel Schultz, Elizabeth Crofoot, Timothy Schultz, Jr., Logan Schultz and Bradley Schultz.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edward's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Friday September 27, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Entombment: Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's or the Leukemia Foundation. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.