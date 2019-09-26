|
|
On September 25, 2019, Edward Joseph Schultz, Jr. beloved husband of Louisa Lea Schultz (Nee Winter); devoted father of Edith Lynn Hooke and her husband Donovan, Edward Joseph Schultz, III. And his wife Deborah, Timothy Andrew Schultz, Sr. and his wife Nikki; loving grandfather of Rachel Schultz, Elizabeth Crofoot, Timothy Schultz, Jr., Logan Schultz and Bradley Schultz.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edward's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Friday September 27, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Entombment: Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's or the Leukemia Foundation. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019