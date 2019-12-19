Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
4815 Hamilton Ave.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
4815 Hamilton Ave.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kautsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ted" Kautsch Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Ted" Kautsch Jr. Notice
On December 11, 2019 Edward "Ted" Kautsch, Jr. born in Baltimore, MD survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Patricia Kautsch (nee Eck) loving father of James Kautsch and his wife Kelly, Timothy Rein and his wife Tina, Dean Denning and his wife Susan, and Louis Kautsch, Beloved grandfather of Tyler, Andrew, Quinn, Justin, Stephanie, Rachel, Emily, Becky & Eric, Dear brother of Steve Kautsch and his wife Judy, Dear Brother-In-Law of Ron Eck and his wife Bev, Loving son of the late Edward Kautsch, Sr. and his wife Louise, Also survived by many loving Family and Friends

The Family will receive visitors at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 4815 Hamilton Ave., Baltimore, MD 21206 on Saturday, December 21st, at 1pm where a Memorial service follow at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or By visiting stjude.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -