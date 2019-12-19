|
On December 11, 2019 Edward "Ted" Kautsch, Jr. born in Baltimore, MD survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Patricia Kautsch (nee Eck) loving father of James Kautsch and his wife Kelly, Timothy Rein and his wife Tina, Dean Denning and his wife Susan, and Louis Kautsch, Beloved grandfather of Tyler, Andrew, Quinn, Justin, Stephanie, Rachel, Emily, Becky & Eric, Dear brother of Steve Kautsch and his wife Judy, Dear Brother-In-Law of Ron Eck and his wife Bev, Loving son of the late Edward Kautsch, Sr. and his wife Louise, Also survived by many loving Family and Friends
The Family will receive visitors at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 4815 Hamilton Ave., Baltimore, MD 21206 on Saturday, December 21st, at 1pm where a Memorial service follow at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or By visiting stjude.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019