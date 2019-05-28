On May 20, 2019, Edward Melvin Knach passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna M. Knach (nee Miedzienowski); father of Elaine Rosemary and her husband Dennis, and Darlene Hudkins and her husband Jeffrey; grandfather of Michael Hudkins and his wife Meredith, Steven Hudkins and his wife Corinne, and the late Beth Rosemary; great-grandfather of Hayes, Benjamin, and Wells Hudkins; brother of the late Daniel Knach and his wife Helen, the late Theodore Knach and his wife Jane, and the late Regina Bennett. Edward was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during WWII. He is survived by many extended family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10am, at the Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to the Shrine of the Little Flower Church, 3500 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21213. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 28 to May 31, 2019