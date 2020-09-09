On March 22, 2020 " Big Ed " A former baseball player in the St Louis Cardinals Organization Beloved husband of Patricia Woolford; Devoted father of Eddie, Vicki, Mike, Mark, Shelly and Matt; Also blessed with numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren; Brother of Anna Kasparry. A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Avenue Millersville, MD at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
