Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Edward Leonard Notice
On October 16, 2019 Edward Leonard beloved husband of the late Norma and Freda Leonard; devoted father of Edward William Leonard, David Stephen Leonard and his wife Dianne, Leonard Cushing and his wife Pat, Phyllis McWilliams and her husband Robin, Paul Cushing, Barry Cushing and his wife Cindy.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday at 12:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
