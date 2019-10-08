|
|
Edward Moran Loskot passed away on August 25, 2019.
He was the loving husband of and is survived by Margaret Rose "Peggy" Loskot (nee Duchacek). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Kay Bailey. He is also survived by Thomas E. and his wife Maria Loskot, Jamie and his wife Cindy Loskot and his daughter Sarah Springer. He was "Pop" to 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A mass will be held at St Michael the Archangel in Overlea on 12 October 2019 at 11:00am. A celebration-of-life luncheon for this awesome man will follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019