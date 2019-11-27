Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward M. Rose Jr. Notice
On November 25, 2019, Edward M. Rose Jr., beloved husband of the late Evelyn Rose; devoted father of Edward M. Rose III, and the late Robert Rose and Katherine Lilly; cherished grandfather of Shannon Rose, Robert Rose Jr., Margaret Lilly, Gabriele Owens, William Rose, and Edward Rose IV; loving great-grandfather of Mikayla Kirgan, Brody Riley, Andrew Rose, Jack Owens, and James Owens; dear brother of Thomas Rose. Also survived by other loving members and friends.

Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services on Monday at 10:00 am. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
