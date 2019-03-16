|
On March 14, 2019, Edward Martin Towery, a United States Army Veteran of Forest Hill, age 86; beloved husband for over 62 years of the late Mary H. Towery (nee Kolb); devoted father of Jane Cecelia Towery, Mary Michele Shields, Karen Frances Foltz and husband Michael and Deborah Lynn Towery. Also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A funeral service and interment will be held privately.Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019