Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Edward Maynard Machovec Sr. Notice
On June 29, 2019, Edward Maynard Machovec, Sr., beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Yingling Machovec; devoted father of Edward Jr. (Lynn), Richard (Anna), and Patricia Wroe (Donald), and the late Alice Machovec Tremper; loving grandfather of Laurie, Amy, Mary, Mackenzie, Makayla, Amanda, Alex, and Jackie; dearest great grandfather of Alyssa, Addison, Brianna, James, John, Rocky, and the late Jasen Bullinger, Jr.; uncle of several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, from 6-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held at 8 pm.

Interment is private.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 1, 2019
