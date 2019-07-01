|
On June 29, 2019, Edward Maynard Machovec, Sr., beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Yingling Machovec; devoted father of Edward Jr. (Lynn), Richard (Anna), and Patricia Wroe (Donald), and the late Alice Machovec Tremper; loving grandfather of Laurie, Amy, Mary, Mackenzie, Makayla, Amanda, Alex, and Jackie; dearest great grandfather of Alyssa, Addison, Brianna, James, John, Rocky, and the late Jasen Bullinger, Jr.; uncle of several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, from 6-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held at 8 pm.
Interment is private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 1, 2019