Edward Michael Raker


1937 - 2020
Edward Michael Raker Notice
Edward Michael Raker, 82, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Marley Neck Health & Rehab Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was born on December 21, 1937 in Raspburg, Maryland. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, June Marie Raker (nee Pollock); dear sister, Rosella May Lawn (Bob); loving children, Sandra Wiest (Scott) and Michael Raker (Hyun); 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. in Glen Burnie. Due to the corona virus there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
