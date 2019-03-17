Edward Michael Robinson, age 77, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on March 14, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of William Michael and Elizabeth Grace (Carr) Robinson and husband of Lois Ann (Bell) Robinson. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired Fire Captain from Baltimore County Station 17 . He was a life time member of North Harford Baptist Church and a member of the Baltimore County Retired Fire Officers and Fire Fighters association. Edward looked forward to going to yard sales every Saturday and made friends everywhere he went. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Lois, Mr. Robinson is survived by daughter, Amy (Michael) Wagner; son, Randy (Leslie) Robinson, Sr.; four grandchildren, Hunter Wagner, Randy (Fiona) Robinson, Jr., Kaitlyn Wagner, and Megan Wagner; brother, William (Barbara) Robinson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by daughter, Wendy Jo Robinson.Services were held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 4:30 pm at North Harford Baptist Church, Jarrettsville, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary