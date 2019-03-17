Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Michael Robinson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edward Michael Robinson Notice
Edward Michael Robinson, age 77, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on March 14, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of William Michael and Elizabeth Grace (Carr) Robinson and husband of Lois Ann (Bell) Robinson. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired Fire Captain from Baltimore County Station 17 . He was a life time member of North Harford Baptist Church and a member of the Baltimore County Retired Fire Officers and Fire Fighters association. Edward looked forward to going to yard sales every Saturday and made friends everywhere he went. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Lois, Mr. Robinson is survived by daughter, Amy (Michael) Wagner; son, Randy (Leslie) Robinson, Sr.; four grandchildren, Hunter Wagner, Randy (Fiona) Robinson, Jr., Kaitlyn Wagner, and Megan Wagner; brother, William (Barbara) Robinson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by daughter, Wendy Jo Robinson.Services were held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 4:30 pm at North Harford Baptist Church, Jarrettsville, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now