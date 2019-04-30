Home

Edward Mueller Notice
On April 27, 2019, Edward Mueller, 86 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved husband of Barbara J. Mueller; devoted father of Michael and his wife Diane, David and his wife Donna, Kenneth and his wife Sharon; loving grandfather of Brandon and his wife Alison, Andrew, Melissa and her husband Nicholas, Justin and his wife Sydney, Brady, Kristen, Brian and his wife Krysta and Lindsey; great grandfather of Gavin, Audrey and Eli.Family and friends will honor Edward's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Wednesday from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at St. John's Lutheran Church, 8808 Harford Road on Thursday 12:00 pm. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Elevator Repair Fund. Memory tributes may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
