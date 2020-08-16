1/
Edward Nunn
Edward H Nunn Jr (Kayo), passed away on August 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Nunn and loving father to Ed (Gail), Jimmy (Bette Anne), Patrick (Kim), Betsy, Mark (Linda), Nancy (Steve), Danny, Sally (Chris), and Joe. He was preceded in death by daughter Kathy. He was loving grandfather to Ed, Jason, Zack, Zeke, Michael, Timothy, Bryan, Sarah, Kate, Justin, Shawn, Megan, and Matthew. Also great grandfather to Alexandria, Rosie, Reilly, Niko, and Amelia. Due to the current pandemic, all services will be held privately. Donations in his memory may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
