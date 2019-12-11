Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Resources
1948 - 2019
Edward Overhiser Notice
On December 6, 2019 Edward LeRoy Overhiser of Randallstown, beloved husband of the late Rosemarie Albina Overhiser. Father of Marjorie Rose Fine and her husband the late Shawn P. Fine and Joseph Edward Overhiser and his wife Sumi Kim. Grandfather of Garet Fine, Christopher Overhiser and Alexander Overhiser. Brother of Linden K. Overhiser and his wife Lois, Marcia R. Kasprzyk and her husband Peter and James L. Overhiser and his wife Julie.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills on Monday, December 16, 2019, 11:30am. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
