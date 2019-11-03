Home

Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
13305 Long Green Pike
Hydes, MD
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
13305 Long Green Pike
Hydes, MD
Edward P. Nordberg Sr.

Edward P. Nordberg Sr.
On October 27, 2019; Edward P. Nordberg, Sr.; beloved husband of Carol Adams Nordberg; devoted father of Edward P. Nordberg, Jr. and his wife Carolyn, Geoffrey G. Nordberg and the late Neil P. Nordberg; loving grandfather of Charlotte W. Nordberg and Edward P. (Trey) Nordberg, III; beloved son of the late William G. and Nellie V. Nordberg; devoted brother of the late William A. Nordberg and his late wife Mary, and Richard J. Nordberg and his wife Netty; loving godfather of Karen Tolbert, Kimberly Payne and James Nordberg.

A native of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Ed was a proud alumnus (of the first graduating class) of Stonehill College, Boston College, and the University of Maryland. Ed had a long career as a history teacher, guidance counselor, and coach in Baltimore County. He was a passionate fan of the Orioles, Ravens, Terps, Hopkins and Washington College lacrosse and Notre Dame football, while he often quietly rooted for his hometown Red Sox and Patriots. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Country Club of Maryland.

A gathering will be held at 9:30 am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 am, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, Maryland 21082. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Stonehill College, Office of Development, 320 Washington Street, Easton, MA 02357.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
