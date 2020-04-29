|
|
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Edward Joseph Passaro, Jr. passed away with his family near, at the age of 65. He lived in Towson, MD all his life until moving to Ocean View, DE. Preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Sr., mother, Mary, brother Mark, and dear Aunt, Simona. Beloved brother of Stephanie Furey and nephew of Dr .Frances Litrenta; also survived by his loving nieces and nephews; Michelle (Patrick), Lauren (Thomas), Damien, Brian (Brittany) and eleven beloved great nieces and nephews; and many loving cousins and dear lifelong friends. Ed's engineering career included years at Westinghouse, Martin Marietta, and Active Signal Tech. He loved what he did, was happiest fixing and finding solutions. Eddie was unique and eccentric, but more so, he was kind, generous, caring, ever helpful to family and friends.
We will share memories and have a Celebration of Ed's life at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020