On October 16, 2019, Edward ("Buddy") F. Patz, age 87, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and formerly of Baltimore, MD; beloved husband of 63 years of Betty L. Patz; loving father of Evelyn Mitchell (Duncan), Edward Patz, Jr., MD (Corinne Linardic), and Thomas Patz (Michelle); loving grandfather of Duncan Mitchell, Jr., Lucas Mitchell, Chloe Patz and Oliver (YoYo) Patz; beloved brother of the late Myra Peterson and the late Robert Patz. After practicing banking and corporate law for almost 50 years, Mr. Patz retired to spend time with his family, and pursue his passion for golf, cars, and dogs. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019