On January 1, 2020 Edward R. Jeunette, Jr. devoted husband of Jeb King and beloved brother of Michael (Barbara) Jeunette, Sr., Clark (Jan) Jeunette, Pat (Dennis) Dideriksen, Chuck (Cel) Thompson, Libby (Don) Rector, and Susan (Chris) Kohler. Ed is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as countless friends who will miss him dearly.
Family will receive friends at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc. 3631 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211 on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 P.M. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020