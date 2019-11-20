|
EDWARD ROBERT WOOD, JR, 63, of South Point, Ohio peacefully passed away on November 11, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV after a brave, 5-year battle with cancer. "Woody" was born January 22, 1956 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Edward Robert Wood, Sr., and Hester May Carr Wood. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his fiancée, Katherine Parnell Sanford. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Wood and her husband, Jeff Bednarz. Woody graduated from Catonsville Senior High School in 1974 and then enlisted with the US Army. After he left active duty, he served in law enforcement in Baltimore. He retired and moved to South Point with his fiancée Kathy in 2011. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends in Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. By Woody's wishes, services will be private with interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, Maryland. The family is grateful for the kindness and tireless work of nurses and doctors at Huntington Internal Medicine Group and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, Woody asks that donations be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019