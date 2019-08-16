|
|
Edward Rider, 96, of Winchester, VA, passed away on July 24, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Ed was a graduate and former member of the Board of Trustees of West Nottingham Academy. He received his B.A. from the University of Maryland. He served as a rifle platoon leader during World War II. He subsequently served in the Army Reserve, retiring in the grade of Colonel. His civilian career included service with the CIA, and the Agency for International Development, as well as various trade associations. His wife, Jean Armstrong Rider, predeceased him.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019