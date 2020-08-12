1/1
Edward Ringer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 6, Edward C. Ringer, 86, of Bel Air, passed away. He was the loving husband of the late Cynthia M. Ringer; devoted father of Susan S. Thomas & her husband Joseph and Jennifer M. Taylor & her husband Bill; cherished grandfather of Kerri Broch & her husband Kevin, Amanda Smid, Heather Smith & her husband Garrett, William Taylor and Zachary Taylor; dear great grandfather of Maddie, Paige and Harrison; brother of the late Albert Ringer and Dora McCune.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edward's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, 10:00 A.M., at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved