Edward Ringer

On August 6, Edward C. Ringer, 86, of Bel Air, passed away. He was the loving husband of the late Cynthia M. Ringer; devoted father of Susan S. Thomas & her husband Joseph and Jennifer M. Taylor & her husband Bill; cherished grandfather of Kerri Broch & her husband Kevin, Amanda Smid, Heather Smith & her husband Garrett, William Taylor and Zachary Taylor; dear great grandfather of Maddie, Paige and Harrison; brother of the late Albert Ringer and Dora McCune.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edward's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, 10:00 A.M., at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
