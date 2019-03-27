On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Edward Rose (a.k.a. Ed, Eddie, Dad, Coach, Mr. Ed, the "Flanimal", "Steady", and on rare occasions, "White Chocolate") passed away in his home after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.Ed was one of a kind, known for speaking his mind, being the life of every party, and living his life with no regrets. Ed loved many things including a good glass of wine, a great concert, fishing with friends, preparing large meals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Philadelphia Eagles, but most of all his family and friends. He will be immensely missed by all who had the pleasure to know him, but none more than his three kids (Julia, Gavin, and Trevor); his beloved wife, Lauren; his mother, Lynne; and his best friend and chocolate lab, Bentley. He is survived by his sisters Vicky (Steve) and Donna (Bill) and their children. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed ("Pop") and his brother, Scott. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ed's life in true "Flanimal" style this Sunday, March 31st from 1pm to 5pm at the Fallston Fire Hall. 2201 Carrs Mill Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Flannel shirts are not required, but strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dr. Dung Le's pancreatic cancer research in the Kimmel Cancer Center by mail [check payable to Johns Hopkins University with pancreatic research of Dr. Le on the memo line to: Ellen Roberts Kimmel Cancer Center Development Office 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700 Baltimore, MD 21202]; online [www.hopkinskimmelcancercenter.org, go to Make a Gift, direct gift to the pancreatic research of Dung Le.]; or via phone [410-361-6186]. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary