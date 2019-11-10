|
|
Edward T. Harmon, 68, passed away in his home in Abingdon, MD on Nov 4, 2019. He was the beloved father of Derek (Denise) and Douglas (Stefani); doting grandfather of Elli, Riley, Gavin, & Carley; loving brother of Debbie & Glen. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Ave, on Friday from 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019