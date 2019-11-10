Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Edward T. Harmon, 68, passed away in his home in Abingdon, MD on Nov 4, 2019. He was the beloved father of Derek (Denise) and Douglas (Stefani); doting grandfather of Elli, Riley, Gavin, & Carley; loving brother of Debbie & Glen. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Ave, on Friday from 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
