On August 28, 2019, Edward Theodore Sadecki, an Army veteran of both World War II and Korea; the beloved husband of the late Jean Edith Sadecki (nee Leidig); devoted father of Karen S. Bloodsworth (Carl) and E. Mark Sadecki (Mary); loving grandfather of Kimberly Bloodsworth, Sean Bloodsworth, Amy Bloodsworth, Matthew M. Sadecki, Michael C. Sadecki and the late Jennifer Bloodsworth; loving great grandfather of Bayley, Skylar and Alexandra; dear brother of the late Melvin Stanley Sadecki; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, 9/2 from 4 to 7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 9/3 at 10:30 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 31, 2019