Edward Unglesbee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 8, 2020 Edward Thomas Unglesbee, beloved husband of Barbara Ann Unglesbee, loving father of Carol Unglesbee Goins, dear brother of Barbara Hatfield, Carol Baker and Larry Unglesbee, cherished grandfather of Emily, Megan and Ethan Goins. Mr. Unglesbee is also survived by his grand puppies, Riley and Phoebe and good friends Shirley and John Mills as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held with interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 11, 2020
Ms. Bobbie and Carol: As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love, Lauran
Lauran Hoffman
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Sending my sincerest condolences. I am so sorry to hear about your dear husband, Miss Bobbie. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. May all your loving memories of him be eternal for you. Love and prayers, April
April Snyder
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Ms. Bobbie,
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers as I extend my condolences to you and yours. Love Kelley
Kelley Hough-Powell
Coworker
June 9, 2020
6/9/20
Thinking about you, Ms. Bobbi, during this difficult time. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Kristin Murray
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Sending my condolences to you, Ms. Bobbi, and your family.
Sincerely Stephanie Geddie (former TSES 2nd colleague)
Stephanie Geddie
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Dear Mrs. Bobbie, Carol Ann , Emily, Megan and Ethan.. I am so sorry for your loss. The years "Bob" and I worked so closely together I feel as I have lost a family member. What a kind gentle caring man Mr. Eddie was. He would bring us our pot holders to TSES after Ms. Bobbie would take them home on the weekend to wash and forget to bring them on Monday. Mr. Eddie fixed many of my broken Tv's "cheap" to save me from having to buy another. That's just some of the generous things he did. RIP Mr. Eddie. What a truly amazing man. Ms.Bobbie I love you. Your in my heart ALWAYS
Cynthia Bewley
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved