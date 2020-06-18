Edward Unglesbee

On June 8, 2020 Edward Thomas Unglesbee, beloved husband of Barbara Ann Unglesbee, loving father of Carol Unglesbee Goins, dear brother of Barbara Hatfield, Carol Baker and Larry Unglesbee, cherished grandfather of Emily, Megan and Ethan Goins. Mr. Unglesbee is also survived by his grand puppies, Riley and Phoebe and good friends Shirley and John Mills as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held with interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.