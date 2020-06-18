Edward Unglesbee

Dear Mrs. Bobbie, Carol Ann , Emily, Megan and Ethan.. I am so sorry for your loss. The years "Bob" and I worked so closely together I feel as I have lost a family member. What a kind gentle caring man Mr. Eddie was. He would bring us our pot holders to TSES after Ms. Bobbie would take them home on the weekend to wash and forget to bring them on Monday. Mr. Eddie fixed many of my broken Tv's "cheap" to save me from having to buy another. That's just some of the generous things he did. RIP Mr. Eddie. What a truly amazing man. Ms.Bobbie I love you. Your in my heart ALWAYS

Cynthia Bewley

Coworker