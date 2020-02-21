|
|
Edward Levine Utz of Bel Air, MD, passed away on February 17, 2020. He was 81.
Mr. Utz was born in Westminster, MD to the late Gladys Marie Utz and Melvin Edward Utz of Bel Air, MD. He was the devoted husband of 61 years to Elizabeth Ann Utz, loving father of Mark Edward Utz, Gregory Scott Utz, and daughter-in-law's Rhonda Utz and Sarah Utz. Mr. Utz was also grandfather of Lacey, Abigail, Kaitlin, Tyler, Garrett and Bryce. He was the brother of Gilbert Utz, Steven Utz and the late Shirley Sturgill. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Utz graduated from Bel Air High School in 1956, attended Harford Community College and graduated from the Institute of Court Management. Mr. Utz had a 40-year career with the State of Maryland in the District Court system. He retired in 1998 as the Chief Clerk of the District Court of Maryland working in Annapolis, MD.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1200 E Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014. The family will be receiving friends from 10AM to 11AM with a service that will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1200 E Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020